DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 40 - 15 FEBRUARY 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
876,000
|
112.62
|
98,652,698
|08/2/2021
|10,000
|117.27
|1,172,700
|09/2/2021
|15,000
|113.98
|1,709,700
|10/2/2021
|15,000
|113.47
|1,702,050
|11/2/2021
|17,000
|115.42
|1,962,140
|12/2/2021
|16,000
|116.15
|1,858,400
|Accumulated
|949,000
|112.81
|107,057,688
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 949,000 at a total amount of DKK 107,057,688.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,308,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.13%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,391,533.
