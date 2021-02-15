Offer Update
15 February 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Offer Update
The Board announced on 2 September 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). The Board announced a Supplementary Prospectus on 8 January 2021.
On 7 January 2021 the Company announced that it had received valid applications in excess of £19 million and, accordingly, the directors of the Company announced that they intended to utilise the available £10 million Over-allotment Facility.
The Company now announces that it has received valid applications in respect of the full £10 million Over-allotment Facility and, therefore, the directors intend to close the Offer for subscription to further applications.
