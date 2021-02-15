 

15 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Offer Update

The Board announced on 2 September 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). The Board announced a Supplementary Prospectus on 8 January 2021.

On 7 January 2021 the Company announced that it had received valid applications in excess of £19 million and, accordingly, the directors of the Company announced that they intended to utilise the available £10 million Over-allotment Facility.

The Company now announces that it has received valid applications in respect of the full £10 million Over-allotment Facility and, therefore, the directors intend to close the Offer for subscription to further applications.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31      




