Offer Update

The Board announced on 2 September 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). The Board announced a Supplementary Prospectus on 8 January 2021.

On 7 January 2021 the Company announced that it had received valid applications in excess of £19 million and, accordingly, the directors of the Company announced that they intended to utilise the available £10 million Over-allotment Facility.

The Company now announces that it has received valid applications in respect of the full £10 million Over-allotment Facility and, therefore, the directors intend to close the Offer for subscription to further applications.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31