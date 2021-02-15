BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event

Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021. The fifteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) conference, the premier springtime partnering conference for the life science industry, again is delivered fully digital for its 2021 edition. With an expanded format to four 24-hour days the event will accommodate partnering meetings between attendees from all over the world. BIO-Europe Spring is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

More than 2,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend the event and will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. With program sessions and presenting company pitches available on-demand up to five weeks before the event, as well as live sessions, there is more opportunity to watch content than ever before.

"BIO-Europe Spring is one of the most significant industry events where top executives from global biotech, pharma and finance come together to identify new opportunities, find new business partners and foster existing relationships," said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "Building on the success and momentum created by its sister event BIO-Europe Digital 2020 that took place October, 26-29 also fully virtually, the 'must-attend' BIO-Europe event series has proven its importance and relevance to the life science sector even now as a fully digital offering."

EBD's gold standard partneringONE(R) platform is also now more powerful than ever before. The easy-to-use digital solution has become a "one stop shop" for all conference activities. With ONE login, the entire event can be accessed, and a comfortable partner search tool will support your scheduling. Scheduled meetings will take place during the live conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. To facilitate networking outside of one-to-one meetings, a variety of networking opportunities has been created. Participants can get in touch and chat with other attending delegates in a variety of different discussion rooms.