 

DGAP-News BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.02.2021, 10:00  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference
BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event

15.02.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event

Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021. The fifteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) conference, the premier springtime partnering conference for the life science industry, again is delivered fully digital for its 2021 edition. With an expanded format to four 24-hour days the event will accommodate partnering meetings between attendees from all over the world. BIO-Europe Spring is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

More than 2,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend the event and will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. With program sessions and presenting company pitches available on-demand up to five weeks before the event, as well as live sessions, there is more opportunity to watch content than ever before.

"BIO-Europe Spring is one of the most significant industry events where top executives from global biotech, pharma and finance come together to identify new opportunities, find new business partners and foster existing relationships," said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "Building on the success and momentum created by its sister event BIO-Europe Digital 2020 that took place October, 26-29 also fully virtually, the 'must-attend' BIO-Europe event series has proven its importance and relevance to the life science sector even now as a fully digital offering."

EBD's gold standard partneringONE(R) platform is also now more powerful than ever before. The easy-to-use digital solution has become a "one stop shop" for all conference activities. With ONE login, the entire event can be accessed, and a comfortable partner search tool will support your scheduling. Scheduled meetings will take place during the live conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. To facilitate networking outside of one-to-one meetings, a variety of networking opportunities has been created. Participants can get in touch and chat with other attending delegates in a variety of different discussion rooms.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event 15.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt vorläufige Konzern-Zahlen für 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA to update on business combination
DGAP-News: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic ...
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Guidance Update with Notable 2020 Year-End Results
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...