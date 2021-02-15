DGAP-Adhoc YOC AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 above forecast
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
YOC AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 above forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, February 15, 2021 - YOC AG, Berlin, ISIN DE0005932735, listed in the Prime Standard, announces that, according to preliminary and yet unaudited IFRS figures, EBITDA* at Group level for financial year 2020 is expected to be EUR 1.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) with a sales volume of presumably EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR 14.9 million).
The requirements of IFRS 5 applicable to YOC AG (disclosure of discontinued operations) necessitate an adjustment to EBITDA of EUR 0.3 million, which is included in the figure of EUR 1.8 million.
Previously, the Management Board of YOC AG had forecasted EBITDA* for the financial year 2020 at Group level of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 1.5 million on total revenues of EUR 14.75 million to EUR 15.25 million.
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com
15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1168211
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1168211 15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|
