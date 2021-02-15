YOC AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 above forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales YOC AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 above forecast 15-Feb-2021 / 10:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, February 15, 2021 - YOC AG, Berlin, ISIN DE0005932735, listed in the Prime Standard, announces that, according to preliminary and yet unaudited IFRS figures, EBITDA* at Group level for financial year 2020 is expected to be EUR 1.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) with a sales volume of presumably EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR 14.9 million).

The requirements of IFRS 5 applicable to YOC AG (disclosure of discontinued operations) necessitate an adjustment to EBITDA of EUR 0.3 million, which is included in the figure of EUR 1.8 million.

Previously, the Management Board of YOC AG had forecasted EBITDA* for the financial year 2020 at Group level of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 1.5 million on total revenues of EUR 14.75 million to EUR 15.25 million.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com

