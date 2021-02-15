 

DGAP-Adhoc YOC AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 above forecast

Berlin, February 15, 2021 - YOC AG, Berlin, ISIN DE0005932735, listed in the Prime Standard, announces that, according to preliminary and yet unaudited IFRS figures, EBITDA* at Group level for financial year 2020 is expected to be EUR 1.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) with a sales volume of presumably EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR 14.9 million).

The requirements of IFRS 5 applicable to YOC AG (disclosure of discontinued operations) necessitate an adjustment to EBITDA of EUR 0.3 million, which is included in the figure of EUR 1.8 million.

Previously, the Management Board of YOC AG had forecasted EBITDA* for the financial year 2020 at Group level of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 1.5 million on total revenues of EUR 14.75 million to EUR 15.25 million.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
