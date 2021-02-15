 

Notification of Major Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 10:49  |  46   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: G4S Plc
GB00B01FLG62
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Increase in total number of voting rights  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name UBS Investment Bank
UBS Group AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Zürich
Switzerland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name UBS AG London Branch
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12 February 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.29% - 6.29% 1’551’594’436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		No Previous
Disclosure 		No Previous
Disclosure 		No Previous
Disclosure 		 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62   97’519’562   6.29%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 97’519’562 6.29%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG      
UBS AG London Branch 6.29% - 6.29%
       


 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 

 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion Opfikon, Switzerland
Date of completion 12.02.2021


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
 

 

 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) UBS Investment Bank
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 5 Broadgate
London
EC2M 2QS
E-Mail konstantina.georgaki@ubs.com
Phone number / Fax number  

+41 44 239 4071

 
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons) 		 
   
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name Konstantina Georgaki / Ewa Zajac
Contact address Europastrasse 2
8152 Opfikon
Switzerland
E-Mail konstantina.georgaki@ubs.com
Phone number / Fax number  

+41 44 239 4071

 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)  
C: Additional information



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notification of Major Holdings TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Synairgen announces that dosing has commenced with its inhaled interferon beta product in US ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:45 Uhr
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
12.02.21
Offers for G4S plc - UK Takeover Panel Publishes Details of Regulated Auction Process
11.02.21
Notification of Major Holdings
11.02.21
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
10.02.21
Extension of Cash Offer for G4S plc
10.02.21
Notification of Major Holdings
09.02.21
Extension of Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc and Acceptance Level Update
09.02.21
Notification of Major Holdings
09.02.21
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
09.02.21
Trading update for fourth quarter and full year 2020