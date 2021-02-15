 

EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.02.2021, 11:15  |  24   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Jose Larocca (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 04.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar


price volume
77.6912506% 1,000,000

total volume: 1
total price: $ 776,912.51
average price: $ 776,912.51


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Blue Harbour Business Centre Level 1
A-XBX 1027 Malta
phone: +30 213 020 2701
FAX:
mail: maria.simitzi@trafigura.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS2035458350
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147645/4838114
OTS: Nyrstar Holdings Plc


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dudenhöffer sicher: Das Apple-Auto wird es nicht geben
Kein Osterurlaub: Kritik aus NRW an Kretschmer
Grüner Fisher Investments erklärt: Das sind die häufigsten Fehler bei der Geldanlage für den Ruhestand
Panchshil Realty bringt das Small-Office Home-Office (SOHO)-Konzept nach Pune
C24 Bank: Jetzt auch mit dem kostenlosen Smartkonto Punkte sammeln (FOTO)
2 Millionen Menschen in Deutschland konnten 2019 aus Geldmangel ihre Wohnung nicht angemessen ...
Corona-Pandemie: Rose Bikes von mangelnder Liefertreue der asiatischen Komponentenhersteller betroffen (FOTO)
Worauf es ankommt - Urteile zu grundlegenden Fragen des deutschen Baurechts (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Zweitgrößtes Anbauland für Bioprodukte in Europa stellt bahnbrechende ...
Titel
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
KBA weist Widersprüche gegen Mercedes Rückrufbescheide zurück und bestätigt: Daimler hat manipuliert
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Krankenkassen: Harter Wettbewerb um Versicherte - eine überstrahlt alle
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
1
Grenke Anleihen
11.02.21
8
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
02.02.21
710
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
31.01.21
259
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)