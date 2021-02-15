DGAP-News Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020
EUR 46 million record EBITDA - Resilient to turbulences and strong foundation for 2021
OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
- Continued strong performance in Mogo markets on pandemic recovery; no impact from second Covid-19 wave
- Successful divestment of the North Macedonia operations previously being on hold since beginning of the pandemic
- Stable issuance balance in Q4 q-o-q despite stricter restrictions; share of productive lending to self-employed businesses continues to grow
- Portfolio quality further improved driven by effective debt collection processes stricter underwriting policies in the past nine months
- Continued investments in and developments of proprietary technology further strengthened automated debt collection and underwriting processes
- Consumer lending business with rising earnings contribution
- Admin expenses increased by 12.3% to EUR 34.6 million (12M 2019: EUR 30.8 million) particularly due to an acquisition of consumer lending companies; admin expenses adjusted for acquisitions remained at the previous year's level
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS
- Revenue up 24.0% to EUR 99.2 million (12M 2019: EUR 80.0 million)
- EBITDA up 45.4% to an all-time high EUR 45.8 million (12M 2019: EUR 31.5 million) driven by leaner structure and focus on most profitable markets; Q4 was the second consecutive quarter with a record EBITDA
- Net profit before FX increased to EUR 15.5 million (12M 2019: EUR 6.3 million) supported by revenue growth as well as control over portfolio quality
- Increase in total equity by 22.9% to EUR 35.4 million (31 December 2019: EUR 28.8 million) attributable to successful business results as well as shareholders equity contribution during Q1 2020
- Eurobond covenants with continuously good headroom
