 

Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020

15.02.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020

EUR 46 million record EBITDA - Resilient to turbulences and strong foundation for 2021

OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continued strong performance in Mogo markets on pandemic recovery; no impact from second Covid-19 wave
  • Successful divestment of the North Macedonia operations previously being on hold since beginning of the pandemic
  • Stable issuance balance in Q4 q-o-q despite stricter restrictions; share of productive lending to self-employed businesses continues to grow
  • Portfolio quality further improved driven by effective debt collection processes stricter underwriting policies in the past nine months
  • Continued investments in and developments of proprietary technology further strengthened automated debt collection and underwriting processes
  • Consumer lending business with rising earnings contribution
  • Admin expenses increased by 12.3% to EUR 34.6 million (12M 2019: EUR 30.8 million) particularly due to an acquisition of consumer lending companies; admin expenses adjusted for acquisitions remained at the previous year's level

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS

  • Revenue up 24.0% to EUR 99.2 million (12M 2019: EUR 80.0 million)
  • EBITDA up 45.4% to an all-time high EUR 45.8 million (12M 2019: EUR 31.5 million) driven by leaner structure and focus on most profitable markets; Q4 was the second consecutive quarter with a record EBITDA
  • Net profit before FX increased to EUR 15.5 million (12M 2019: EUR 6.3 million) supported by revenue growth as well as control over portfolio quality
  • Increase in total equity by 22.9% to EUR 35.4 million (31 December 2019: EUR 28.8 million) attributable to successful business results as well as shareholders equity contribution during Q1 2020
  • Eurobond covenants with continuously good headroom
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 12M 2020 results on 15 February 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 17 February 2021
27.01.21
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance EUR 2022 bondholders approve amendments to terms and conditions - Bondholders' meeting secures greater financial flexibility in COVID crisis

