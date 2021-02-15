 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 11:45  |  31   |   |   

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-02-15
Payment date 2021-02-15
Maturity date 2021-05-17
Term 13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-02-15
Payment date 2021-02-15
Maturity date 2021-08-16
Term 26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 3
Number of bids 1
Alloted volume, SEK bn 3
Interest rate Repo rate



