 

DSV, 864 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 11:45  |  33   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 864

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 6,000 million running until 30 April 2021, as described in Company Announcement No. 842. On 10 February 2021 the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme was increased to DKK 8,000 million.

According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 8,000 million and no more than 12 million shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DSV Panalpina A/S!
Long
Basispreis 976,04€
Hebel 7,17
Ask 1,91
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 1.277,53€
Hebel 6,93
Ask 2,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-68 3,958,522   1,006.90   3,985,816,196
69: 8 February 2021   47,936   1,024.76   49,122,924
70: 9 February 2021   47,000   1,024.91   48,170,855
71: 10 February 2021   107,500   1,026.55   110,354,437
72: 11 February 2021   52,000   1,058.85   55,060,314
73: 12 February 2021   65,000   1,103.25   71,710,964
Accumulated trading for days 1-73 4,277,958   1,009.88   4,320,235,690

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 6,088,474 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.65% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 864 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S Company Announcement No. 864 On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 6,000 million running until 30 April 2021, as described in Company Announcement No. 842. On 10 February 2021 the maximum aggregate purchase price of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Synairgen announces that dosing has commenced with its inhaled interferon beta product in US ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:31 Uhr
DSV, 863 - Notice of Annual General Meeting
10.02.21
DSV, 862 - DSV PANALPINA INCREASES CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
10.02.21
DSV, 861 - 2020 ANNUAL REPORT
08.02.21
DSV, 860 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
02.02.21
DSV, 859 - DSV PANALPINA RECIEVES A3 CREDIT RATING FROM MOODY’S
01.02.21
DSV, 858 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
25.01.21
DSV, 857 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
22.01.21
DSV Panalpina – 2020 Annual Report conference call
18.01.21
DSV, 856 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S