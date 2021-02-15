Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sahgal, Raghav Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Nokia Corporation LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20210211191220_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 65,201 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 65,201 Volume weighted average price: N/A

