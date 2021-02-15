 

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

 Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
February 15, 2021 at 13:00 (CET +1)

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Werner-Dietz, Stephanie
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nokia Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 3,20€
Hebel 12,60
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3,74€
Hebel 12,50
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20210211191959_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14,758 Unit price:  N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14,758 Volume weighted average price:  N/A

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
 Nokia
Communications
 Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
 Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Nokia Corporation Managers’ transactions February 15, 2021 at 13:00 (CET +1) Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Synairgen announces that dosing has commenced with its inhaled interferon beta product in US ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
12:00 Uhr
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
08:26 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
14.02.21
Hedgefonds: Geier der Börse?
13.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04:59 Uhr
65.111
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden