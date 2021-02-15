Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
February 15, 2021 at 13:00 (CET +1)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Werner-Dietz, Stephanie
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20210211191959_4
Transaction date: 2021-02-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14,758 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14,758 Volume weighted average price: N/A
About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.
With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.
Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.
For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations
