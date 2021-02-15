 

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

PR N°C2985C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Feb 08, 2021 to Feb 12, 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu STMicroelectronics!
Short
Basispreis 37,77€
Hebel 13,21
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 32,52€
Hebel 11,11
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

AMSTERDAM – February 15, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 08, 2021 to February 12, 2021 (the “Period”), of 284,157 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 34.4650 and for an overall price of EUR 9,793,461.50.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Feb 08, 2021  61,612  34.1381  2,103,316.62 XPAR
Feb 09, 2021  55,837  34.5187  1,927,420.65 XPAR
Feb 10, 2021  56,008  34.2821  1,920,071.86 XPAR
Feb 11, 2021  55,849  34.3888  1,920,580.09 XPAR
Feb 12, 2021  54,851  35.0417  1,922,072.29 XPAR
Total for Period  284,157  34.4650  9,793,461.50  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 7,855,195 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program PR N°C2985C STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Feb 08, 2021 to Feb 12, 2021 AMSTERDAM – February 15, 2021 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Synairgen announces that dosing has commenced with its inhaled interferon beta product in US ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:23 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
11.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt STMicroelectronics auf 'Sell' - Ziel 30 Euro
11.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
08.02.21
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
08.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Übernahmegebot beschert Dialog Semi weiteren Kurssprung
08.02.21
ROUNDUP: Renesas will Dialog Semiconductor für 4,9 Milliarden Euro kaufen
01.02.21
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
01.02.21
INFINEON IM FOKUS: Gute Perspektiven des Chipherstellers trotz Corona-Pandemie
29.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
29.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
2
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential
09.12.20
10
STMicroelectronics