NAV Announcement and Offer Update

Introduction This announcement contains unaudited information. The audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 is expected to be released in March 2021. The final audited net asset value (“NAV”) may differ to this unaudited NAV.

Net asset value

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2020 was £79.2 million or 21.18 pence per share (30 September 2020 (ex-div): 20.20 pence per share).

Fundraising update

In relation to the offer for subscription pursuant to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/21 (the “Offer”) dated 5 January 2021, the Company intends to allot these shares on 26 February 2021 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Offer, the Board is also pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise its over-allotment facility referred to in the Prospectus. Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise is increased from £12 million to £15 million (before issue costs).

Robin Field, Chairman

15 February 2021

