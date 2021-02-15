 

Albion Development VCT PLC NAV Announcement

Albion Development VCT PLC
NAV Announcement
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

Introduction
 This announcement contains unaudited information. The audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 is expected to be released in March 2021. The final audited net asset value (“NAV”) may differ to this unaudited NAV.

Net asset value
The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company at 31 December 2020 was £75.5 million or 82.04 pence per share (30 September 2020: 78.36 pence per share).

Fundraising update
In relation to the offer for subscription pursuant to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/21 dated 5 January 2021, the Company intends to allot these shares on 26 February 2021 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

Ben Larkin, Chairman
15 February 2021

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP – Tel: 020 7601 1850




