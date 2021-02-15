 

Efecte Plc Publishing of Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on 25 February 2021 and invitation to a briefing

EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 15 February 2021 at 13.45

Efecte Plc: Publishing of Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on 25 February 2021 and invitation to a briefing

Efecte Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin for year 2020 on Thursday 25 February 2021, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, media and interested investors will be arranged on Thursday 25 February 2021 at 16.00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://www2.efecte.com/efecte-2020-results. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

 

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 




