AvAir Acquires Sabena technics Surplus Inventory

This agreement covers both airframe & component surplus materials used for heavy maintenance on various AIRBUS family, ATR and C130 aircrafts. They will be made available to AvAir customers globally, as many aircraft are requiring maintenance checks to go back into service after being parked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has entered an agreement with Sabena technics to acquire the MRO's surplus inventory, including both consumables and expendables in new condition.

As a leading independent provider of MRO solutions, Sabena technics provides high-quality component testing, maintenance, repair and overhaul as well as pool access, consignment stock and trading solutions to its customers worldwide. Thanks to its own in-house component shops in Europe and Asia, Sabena technics can deliver flexible and efficient services guaranteeing high availability and reduced TATs.

"By selling our surplus, we mainly aim to optimize our inventory. It allows us to invest and further expand our stocks so we can better serve our customers," said Ludovyc Lecherbonnier, vice president of component solutions for Sabena technics. "We are very pleased with the solution AvAir has provided us and are delighted to keep strengthening our partnership of many years."

"We're happy to continue to meet Sabena technic's needs through our custom-fit solutions," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Our strategic partnership is a win-win for our customers who will continue to receive top quality parts and service."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

About Sabena technics

Sabena technics is a French leading independent provider of maintenance and modification services (MRO) to civil and military aircraft operators.

Contact:

Amanda Moore

amoore@evolveprandmarketing.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437478/AvAir_Warehouse.jpg