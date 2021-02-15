DGAP-DD Deutsche Bank AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 15.02.2021, 13:00 | 59 | 0 |
|
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Bank AG!
Long
Basispreis 8,60€
Hebel 14,97
Ask 0,64
Short
Basispreis 9,66€
Hebel 14,94
Ask 0,57
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Mayree
|Last name(s):
|Clark
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Bank AG
b) LEI
|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.72 USD
|3762.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|536.00 USD
|10.72 USD
|10720.00 USD
|10.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|20282.24 USD
|10.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|10.72 USD
|6239.04 USD
|10.72 USD
|4802.56 USD
|10.72 USD
|32760.32 USD
|10.72 USD
|3333.92 USD
|10.72 USD
|632.48 USD
|10.72 USD
|24098.56 USD
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Deutsche Bank vor neuem All-Time-High
|Diskussion: Deutsche Bank: Endlich schwarze Zahlen?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0