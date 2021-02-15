 

DGAP-DD Deutsche Bank AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.02.2021, 13:00  |  59   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mayree
Last name(s): Clark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.72 USD 3762.72 USD
10.72 USD 10.72 USD
10.72 USD 536.00 USD
10.72 USD 10720.00 USD
10.72 USD 10.72 USD
10.72 USD 20282.24 USD
10.72 USD 10.72 USD
10.72 USD 6239.04 USD
10.72 USD 4802.56 USD
10.72 USD 32760.32 USD
10.72 USD 3333.92 USD
10.72 USD 632.48 USD
10.72 USD 24098.56 USD
Wertpapier


