 

Savosolar has entered into settlement agreement with Sunti SAS

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information                    15 February 2021 at 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar has entered into settlement agreement with Sunti SAS

On 8 January 2021, Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) announced that it had received preliminary information on the resolution made by the Commercial Court of Montpellier on 23 December 2020 in a dispute between Savosolar and the French company Sunti SAS.

Savosolar and Sunti SAS have now entered into a settlement agreement where the parties have agreed that neither party will make an appeal against the resolution made by the Commercial Court of Montpellier on 23 December 2020. The final amount of damages and accrued interest payable by Savosolar to Sunti SAS is in total approximately EUR 137,000.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com


Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 15 February 2021 at 1.00 p.m. (CET).

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.




