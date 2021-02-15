 

SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program

Company Announcement 03/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date                

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
February 10, 2021  3,000  815.48  2,446,440
February 11, 2021  2,900  817.67  2,371,243
February 12, 2021  2,800  810.93  2,270,604
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:  8,700  814.75  7,088,287

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 710.387 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 19.0m (approx. DKK 141.7m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment




SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program Company Announcement 03/2021 On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation …

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers' Transactions
11.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers' Transactions
10.02.21
SimCorp A/S – New Share buyback program
10.02.21
SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 456m and EBIT margin of 27.3% for 2020
05.02.21
Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Annual Report 2020
01.02.21
Eastspring Investments opts for SimCorp Coric as part of its digital transformation program
27.01.21
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
25.01.21
SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service
19.01.21
ATP joins clients successfully live on SimCorp's cloud-based SFTR solution, as the regulation enters its third phase

