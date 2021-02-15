DGAP-Adhoc PNE AG exceeds forecast for financial year 2020 in terms of Group EBITDA according to preliminary figures
PNE exceeds forecast for financial year 2020 in terms of Group EBITDA according to preliminary figures
According to preliminary figures, the PNE Group now expects EBITDA of between €24 million and €28 million for the 2020 financial year; according to the most recently published guidance, the Management Board still assumed EBITDA of between €15 million and €20 million. Group EBIT will be in the middle to upper range of the guidance given (€ 5 million to € 10 million) according to preliminary figures.
In the fourth quarter in particular, business for PNE was better than initially expected. This involved the power generation area as well as the project business. For the Management Board, this business development also demonstrates that the PNE Group is on the right track in its development into a "Clean Energy Solutions Provider".
PNE will publish the final business figures for 2020 and the audited full Consolidated Financial Statements on March 31, 2021.
Wertpapier
