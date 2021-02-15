Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Donated $2.7 Million to Charitable Partners in 2020

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), along with financial contributions from its associates through its inaugural ‘Choose to Give’ workplace giving campaign, donated $2.7 million in 2020 to the Company’s three largest philanthropic partnerships: Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Operation Homefront, and United Way of South Hampton Roads (UWSHR). Additionally, vendor partners and customers donated millions of dollars throughout the year to the charitable partners, including a $1 million gift from The Coca-Cola Company.

“The communities we serve will always be at the heart of everything we do. Our partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Operation Homefront, and United Way of South Hampton Roads have helped Dollar Tree and Family Dollar give back to our customers, youth, and neighbors,” said Michael Witynski, Dollar Tree’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “During these uncertain times and in the face of adversity, I have been inspired by the countless stories of how these organizations have provided aid to the public when they needed it most. This critical support empowers our shared communities to continue to grow and prosper.”

To invest in tomorrow’s leaders, Family Dollar increased its annual giving to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2020 to more than $2 million through customer, associate, vendor, and corporate donations, including $1 million from The Coca-Cola Company’s ‘Make Every Sip Count’ campaign. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is using the funds for its Youth of the Year program, which provides opportunities for teen Club members to build critical leadership skills. The remaining funds are being used to serve meals to youth, support families of healthcare workers and first responders, and to provide out-of-school services to local communities. Many Family Dollar stores share neighborhoods with Club locations and the Company recognizes the important role Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves in helping the youth of today become the leaders of tomorrow.

“Boys & Girls Clubs have always continually evolved our programs and services, mobilizing to provide critical support for the urgent needs of young people, and while unprecedented, 2020 was no different,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Today, Clubs are doing whatever it takes to create equity for kids by providing access to services that promote wellbeing and academic programs to prevent learning loss and support virtual learning. We are so thankful to have Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and The Coca-Cola Company as dedicated partners to our mission. Their support will help provide much needed resources for youth and families in local communities.”