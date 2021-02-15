Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the equity interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC (“Hargray”) that it does not already own. The equity interests to be acquired by Cable One represent approximately 85% of Hargray on a fully diluted basis. Cable One has been a minority investor in Hargray since October 1, 2020, when the Company contributed its system serving Anniston, Alabama and surrounding areas to Hargray in exchange for equity interests representing approximately 15% of Hargray on a fully diluted basis. The transaction, which implies a $2.2 billion total enterprise value for 100% of the equity interests of Hargray on a debt-free and cash-free basis, will expand Cable One’s presence into the Southeastern U.S. and enable Cable One to capitalize on Hargray’s experience and expertise in fiber expansion.

Hargray is a leading facilities-based regional communications provider serving residential and business customers in 14 markets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Hargray offers gigabit-capable services to approximately 99% of its customers. Approximately 60% of Hargray’s total revenues for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020 were derived from residential data and business services customers.

“We look forward to further partnering with Hargray to extend our presence in the Southeast through Hargray’s fast-growing markets, like-minded strategy, and commitment to providing fast and reliable internet service to rural markets,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “This transaction will also serve as a potential platform for future organic and inorganic growth in the region as we look to continue to expand our footprint.”

Michael Gottdenker, Hargray Chairman and CEO, said, “Cable One and Hargray have remarkably similar cultures, starting with each company’s focus on delighting its customers. Having led Hargray for nearly 14 years, and having gotten to know Cable One well over the past few years, I am excited about this transaction and am confident that our colleagues, customers, and communities will continue to thrive under Cable One’s ownership.”

Financial Information

Hargray generated approximately $128 million in Adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q LQA”). Cable One expects to realize approximately $45 million in estimated annual run-rate synergies within three years of closing the transaction.