 

Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 13:45  |  107   |   |   

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the equity interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC (“Hargray”) that it does not already own. The equity interests to be acquired by Cable One represent approximately 85% of Hargray on a fully diluted basis. Cable One has been a minority investor in Hargray since October 1, 2020, when the Company contributed its system serving Anniston, Alabama and surrounding areas to Hargray in exchange for equity interests representing approximately 15% of Hargray on a fully diluted basis. The transaction, which implies a $2.2 billion total enterprise value for 100% of the equity interests of Hargray on a debt-free and cash-free basis, will expand Cable One’s presence into the Southeastern U.S. and enable Cable One to capitalize on Hargray’s experience and expertise in fiber expansion.

Hargray is a leading facilities-based regional communications provider serving residential and business customers in 14 markets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Hargray offers gigabit-capable services to approximately 99% of its customers. Approximately 60% of Hargray’s total revenues for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020 were derived from residential data and business services customers.

“We look forward to further partnering with Hargray to extend our presence in the Southeast through Hargray’s fast-growing markets, like-minded strategy, and commitment to providing fast and reliable internet service to rural markets,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “This transaction will also serve as a potential platform for future organic and inorganic growth in the region as we look to continue to expand our footprint.”

Michael Gottdenker, Hargray Chairman and CEO, said, “Cable One and Hargray have remarkably similar cultures, starting with each company’s focus on delighting its customers. Having led Hargray for nearly 14 years, and having gotten to know Cable One well over the past few years, I am excited about this transaction and am confident that our colleagues, customers, and communities will continue to thrive under Cable One’s ownership.”

Financial Information

Hargray generated approximately $128 million in Adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q LQA”). Cable One expects to realize approximately $45 million in estimated annual run-rate synergies within three years of closing the transaction.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the equity interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC (“Hargray”) that it does not already own. The equity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
02.02.21
Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend