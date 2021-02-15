DGAP-Adhoc DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA
15 February 2021
|Issuer
|ISIN
|Stock Exchange
|DEPFA BANK plc
|DE000A0ABYA6
|Frankfurt
FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of DEPFA BANK plc.
