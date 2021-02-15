DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA 15-Feb-2021 / 13:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange DEPFA BANK plc DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt

FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of DEPFA BANK plc.



