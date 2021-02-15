 

DGAP-Adhoc DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

15-Feb-2021 / 13:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release

RE: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

15 February 2021

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange
DEPFA BANK plc DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt
 

FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of DEPFA BANK plc.


For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA:
Rachel Martin
Head of Communications
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144
rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM:
Frank Hessel
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647
E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de

15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DEPFA BANK plc
Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
D01 P767 Dublin 1
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 792 2222
Fax: +353 1 792 2211
E-mail: info@depfa.com
Internet: www.depfa.com
ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90
WKN: A0AUJ9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London
EQS News ID: 1168340

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1168340  15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

