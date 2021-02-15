 

AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced today that it will conduct a virtual analyst briefing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The meeting will include presentations by Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Seth Crawford, AGCO’s Senior Vice President, Precision Ag and Digital. The briefing will begin at 8:30 a.m. E.S.T. and is expected to conclude by 10:30 a.m. Investors may register for the event by accessing the link on AGCO’s corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The virtual analyst meeting will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, supported by Fuse smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.



