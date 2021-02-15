 

International Solar Alliance Special Assembly Elects Dr Ajay Mathur As New Director General

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.02.2021, 14:15  |  37   |   |   

New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - The International Solar Alliance (ISA) announces
Dr. Ajay Mathur as its new Director General following his election at the first
special assembly, held virtually.

A coalition of 73 member countries, ISA was established at the end of 2015 to
accelerate the demand for and use of safe, sustainable, and affordable solar
energy for all. It aims to mobilize over USD 1 trillion of investment into solar
projects by 2030 through focused advocacy, policy and regulatory support,
capacity building, and by overcoming perceived investment barriers. Dr. Mathur
replaces Mr. Upendra Tripathy, who has served as Director General since the ISA
was founded in 2015.

Dr. Mathur's leadership appointment to the ISA takes place in a year when
addressing global climate change transition commitments will take center stage:
2021 started with the US's renewed climate focus through the Biden
administration and will culminate with COP26, the UN's Climate Change Conference
in the UK in November. As the sole multilateral forum dedicated to solar energy
transition and building upon existing milestones, including pooling resources
across its members, and creating economies of scale to reduce the cost for clean
energy, ISA is poised to renew its commitment towards global solar transition
through the new leadership.

Speaking at the ISA's special assembly, Dr. Mathur, said:

"I am honored to lead the International Solar Alliance and am ambitious about
what we can achieve together with our members and partners to transition to a
safer, sustainable, equitable and more prosperous future for all through solar
energy.

"ISA has a vital role to help establish the infrastructure and ecosystem for a
zero-carbon emission future. With strong foundations already in place, my
immediate focus is to identify and mobilize the opportunities and capital to
accelerate our solarization goals in the interim and long-term."

Dr. Mathur who will take over the leadership of ISA on March 15, brings a wealth
of leadership expertise across all key areas of energy transition, from policy,
research, and technology commercialization to financing, international
cooperation and institutional development. Currently Director General of The
Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a key driver of the energy transition to
renewables and reduction in urban air pollution for the past five years, Dr.
Mathur has held leadership appointments at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and
the Green Climate Fund. In 2020, he received an IconSWM-CE Lifetime Achievement
Award for his contribution to environmental protection.

Ms Barbara Pompili, Minister for Ecological Transition of the French Republic
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Solar Alliance Special Assembly Elects Dr Ajay Mathur As New Director General The International Solar Alliance (ISA) announces Dr. Ajay Mathur as its new Director General following his election at the first special assembly, held virtually. A coalition of 73 member countries, ISA was established at the end of 2015 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dudenhöffer sicher: Das Apple-Auto wird es nicht geben
Grüner Fisher Investments erklärt: Das sind die häufigsten Fehler bei der Geldanlage für den Ruhestand
Zweitgrößtes Anbauland für Bioprodukte in Europa stellt bahnbrechende ...
C24 Bank: Jetzt auch mit dem kostenlosen Smartkonto Punkte sammeln (FOTO)
Kein Osterurlaub: Kritik aus NRW an Kretschmer
Starke Partnerschaft: HOGAST und FoodNotify unterstützen Hotellerie & Gastronomie bei digitaler Transformation
Entwickelt für außergewöhnliche Belastung: Continental präsentiert den CrossContact Extreme E (FOTO)
Panchshil Realty bringt das Small-Office Home-Office (SOHO)-Konzept nach Pune
2 Millionen Menschen in Deutschland konnten 2019 aus Geldmangel ihre Wohnung nicht angemessen ...
Erstes Unicorn für Carsten Maschmeyer in USA / Startup "Modern Health" mit 1,17 Mrd. ...
Titel
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Krankenkassen: Harter Wettbewerb um Versicherte - eine überstrahlt alle
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
SKODA und ABT Sportsline präsentieren limitiertes Sondermodell SCALA EDITION S (FOTO)
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Alimera Sciences to Present at the Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference
14:29 Uhr
Investors Title Company Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
14:28 Uhr
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
14:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Viele Sieger und wenig Aussicht auf Entspannung nach Katalonien-Wahl
14:26 Uhr
Inzwischen 34 Millionen Euro Überbrückungshilfe an Firmen gezahlt
14:26 Uhr
WDH: Vor Papst-Besuch wächst im Irak Sorge vor neuer Corona-Welle
14:24 Uhr
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
14:23 Uhr
Heibel-Ticker Börsen-Ausblick: 21/6: Marktbetrachtung und Einkaufsliste mit Wunschpreisen
14:22 Uhr
Politik: Grünen-Chef bekennt sich zum Einfamilienhaus
14:21 Uhr
Arbeitgeber und DGB dringen auf rasche Öffnungsstrategie