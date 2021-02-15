International Solar Alliance Special Assembly Elects Dr Ajay Mathur As New Director General

New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - The International Solar Alliance (ISA) announces

Dr. Ajay Mathur as its new Director General following his election at the first

special assembly, held virtually.



A coalition of 73 member countries, ISA was established at the end of 2015 to

accelerate the demand for and use of safe, sustainable, and affordable solar

energy for all. It aims to mobilize over USD 1 trillion of investment into solar

projects by 2030 through focused advocacy, policy and regulatory support,

capacity building, and by overcoming perceived investment barriers. Dr. Mathur

replaces Mr. Upendra Tripathy, who has served as Director General since the ISA

was founded in 2015.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Dr. Mathur's leadership appointment to the ISA takes place in a year whenaddressing global climate change transition commitments will take center stage:2021 started with the US's renewed climate focus through the Bidenadministration and will culminate with COP26, the UN's Climate Change Conferencein the UK in November. As the sole multilateral forum dedicated to solar energytransition and building upon existing milestones, including pooling resourcesacross its members, and creating economies of scale to reduce the cost for cleanenergy, ISA is poised to renew its commitment towards global solar transitionthrough the new leadership.Speaking at the ISA's special assembly, Dr. Mathur, said:"I am honored to lead the International Solar Alliance and am ambitious aboutwhat we can achieve together with our members and partners to transition to asafer, sustainable, equitable and more prosperous future for all through solarenergy."ISA has a vital role to help establish the infrastructure and ecosystem for azero-carbon emission future. With strong foundations already in place, myimmediate focus is to identify and mobilize the opportunities and capital toaccelerate our solarization goals in the interim and long-term."Dr. Mathur who will take over the leadership of ISA on March 15, brings a wealthof leadership expertise across all key areas of energy transition, from policy,research, and technology commercialization to financing, internationalcooperation and institutional development. Currently Director General of TheEnergy and Resources Institute (TERI), a key driver of the energy transition torenewables and reduction in urban air pollution for the past five years, Dr.Mathur has held leadership appointments at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency andthe Green Climate Fund. In 2020, he received an IconSWM-CE Lifetime AchievementAward for his contribution to environmental protection.Ms Barbara Pompili, Minister for Ecological Transition of the French Republic