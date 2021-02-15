International Solar Alliance Special Assembly Elects Dr Ajay Mathur As New Director General
New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - The International Solar Alliance (ISA) announces
Dr. Ajay Mathur as its new Director General following his election at the first
special assembly, held virtually.
A coalition of 73 member countries, ISA was established at the end of 2015 to
accelerate the demand for and use of safe, sustainable, and affordable solar
energy for all. It aims to mobilize over USD 1 trillion of investment into solar
projects by 2030 through focused advocacy, policy and regulatory support,
capacity building, and by overcoming perceived investment barriers. Dr. Mathur
replaces Mr. Upendra Tripathy, who has served as Director General since the ISA
was founded in 2015.
Dr. Mathur's leadership appointment to the ISA takes place in a year when
addressing global climate change transition commitments will take center stage:
2021 started with the US's renewed climate focus through the Biden
administration and will culminate with COP26, the UN's Climate Change Conference
in the UK in November. As the sole multilateral forum dedicated to solar energy
transition and building upon existing milestones, including pooling resources
across its members, and creating economies of scale to reduce the cost for clean
energy, ISA is poised to renew its commitment towards global solar transition
through the new leadership.
Speaking at the ISA's special assembly, Dr. Mathur, said:
"I am honored to lead the International Solar Alliance and am ambitious about
what we can achieve together with our members and partners to transition to a
safer, sustainable, equitable and more prosperous future for all through solar
energy.
"ISA has a vital role to help establish the infrastructure and ecosystem for a
zero-carbon emission future. With strong foundations already in place, my
immediate focus is to identify and mobilize the opportunities and capital to
accelerate our solarization goals in the interim and long-term."
Dr. Mathur who will take over the leadership of ISA on March 15, brings a wealth
of leadership expertise across all key areas of energy transition, from policy,
research, and technology commercialization to financing, international
cooperation and institutional development. Currently Director General of The
Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a key driver of the energy transition to
renewables and reduction in urban air pollution for the past five years, Dr.
Mathur has held leadership appointments at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and
the Green Climate Fund. In 2020, he received an IconSWM-CE Lifetime Achievement
Award for his contribution to environmental protection.
Ms Barbara Pompili, Minister for Ecological Transition of the French Republic
