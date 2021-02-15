 

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) sends best wishes for the Year of the Ox

SHANGHAI, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIIE, the world's largest import expo, is sending best wishes as Chinese across the globe are celebrating the Year of the Ox.

One of the new year greetings Chinese use during Spring Festival is "May you prosper in new year". For foreign firms interested in tapping into the booming Chinese market, the CIIE might be just the way to make your dreams of prosperity come true. Here's why:

1. Its scale and breadth of industries. CIIE is the world's largest import expo and one of the top 10 business shows in the world. CIIE grows in scale and influence each year, covering 360,000 square meters, or about the size of 70 football fields, in 2020. CIIE caters to a complete range of industries, including food and agricultural products, automobiles, information technology, consumer goods, medical devices, healthcare products and the service sector.

2. High-quality participants and exhibits.10,000 exhibitors attended the first three editions, including Global Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. In the past three editions, more than 1,300 products and services have made their global or Chinese debuts.

3. It offers opportunities to meet purchasers, land new projects and enter the Chinese market. Some 1.3 million Chinese buyers attended the first three editions. Billions of dollars in deals have been made at CIIE, and the numbers continue to rise. Over the past three expos, deals were signed worth more than $200 billion. A total of 319 projects from the first two expos, backed by foreign investment worth $15 billion, have been initiated and successfully launched in China.

4. CIIE provides an ideal gateway for understanding and tapping into the wealth of the Chinese market, with its 1.4 billion consumers. CIIE is also an excellent opportunity for companies to meet partners for business synergies across the value chain, both upstream and downstream. At CIIE, participants can also promote their brands, with global media outlets attending each year to report on the latest trends, products and innovations. In the first three editions, more than 10,000 journalists covered the expo.

The fourth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021. Why not join us, and usher in a prosperous year?

Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

Contact: Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988

