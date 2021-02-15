 

Court Dismisses ROHM Semiconductor USA's Lawsuit for Declaratory Judgment of Noninfringement of MaxPower Semiconductor's Patents and Compels Arbitration

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 14:08  |  22   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. (MaxPower), provider of high-performance power semiconductor products, today announced that, following a hearing on February 4, 2021, the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC (ROHM USA)'s complaint for declaratory judgment of noninfringement of MaxPower's patents.  The court held that MaxPower's Technology License Agreement (TLA) with ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM Japan; 6963:JPTokyo) binds ROHM Japan's subsidiaries, including ROHM USA, and that the same agreement requires ROHM USA to arbitrate its noninfringement claims.

"We are pleased that the Court granted our motion to compel arbitration. We look forward to resolving the dispute over ROHM's breach of our longstanding non-exclusive trench MOSFET technology and patent license. We are confident that we will prevail in the arbitration, and we intend to continue to aggressively protect our technology assets and other intellectual property rights," said Dr. Mohamed Darwish, MaxPower's President and CEO.

Roger Cook, MaxPower's lead counsel commented: "ROHM has been using this improper declaratory judgment proceeding to avoid arbitrated resolution of the technology license dispute involving ROHM's sales of silicon carbide trench MOSFETs. Thankfully, resolution of this dispute should now go forward."

About the Case
Facing MaxPower's claim that ROHM Japan was in breach of its obligations under the Technology License Agreement, on September 23, 2020, ROHM USA filed a lawsuit against MaxPower seeking a declaratory judgment that ROHM's silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs do not infringe four MaxPower U.S. patents. The Court's order dismissing the suit and compelling ROHM USA to arbitration can be found at https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/36415380/Rohm_Semiconductor_USA,_LLC_v_MaxPower_Semiconductor,_Inc, Case No. 20-cv-06686-VC.

About MaxPower Semiconductor Inc.
MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. is a fabless, leading-edge power semiconductor company dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective field-proven technologies/products that optimize Power Management Solutions. MaxPower is a privately held company with a very strong and expansive IP portfolio founded by an internationally renowned team in the power technology industry. For more information, please visit  https://www.maxpowersemi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436925/MaxPower_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Court Dismisses ROHM Semiconductor USA's Lawsuit for Declaratory Judgment of Noninfringement of MaxPower Semiconductor's Patents and Compels Arbitration SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. (MaxPower), provider of high-performance power semiconductor products, today announced that, following a hearing on February 4, 2021, the U. S. District Court for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth $147.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Founders Future raises an additional €50 million to accelerate its Tech for Good investments
Augmented Reality Market Size Worth $340.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 43.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Adapting to a new reality, says AD Investment Management's 2021 outlook
Global Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence
Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power ...
Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's third quarter 2020/21
Trispecific Antibodies To Drive Designer Antibody Market Says Kuick Research
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods