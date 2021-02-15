Court Dismisses ROHM Semiconductor USA's Lawsuit for Declaratory Judgment of Noninfringement of MaxPower Semiconductor's Patents and Compels Arbitration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. (MaxPower), provider of high-performance power semiconductor products, today announced that, following a hearing on February 4, 2021, the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC (ROHM USA)'s complaint for declaratory judgment of noninfringement of MaxPower's patents. The court held that MaxPower's Technology License Agreement (TLA) with ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM Japan; 6963:JPTokyo) binds ROHM Japan's subsidiaries, including ROHM USA, and that the same agreement requires ROHM USA to arbitrate its noninfringement claims.

"We are pleased that the Court granted our motion to compel arbitration. We look forward to resolving the dispute over ROHM's breach of our longstanding non-exclusive trench MOSFET technology and patent license. We are confident that we will prevail in the arbitration, and we intend to continue to aggressively protect our technology assets and other intellectual property rights," said Dr. Mohamed Darwish, MaxPower's President and CEO.