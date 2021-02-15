 

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces General Rate Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 4.9 percent applicable to rates established under the existing ODFL 559, 670, and 550 tariffs effective March 1, 2021.

Todd A. Polen, Old Dominion’s Vice President – Pricing Services, commented, "At Old Dominion, we are committed to delivering our premium value proposition of on-time, claims-free service at a fair price. To satisfy our customers’ expectations and deliver on the promises we have made, we must continue to enhance our high-quality service network and systems. This GRI will affect our class tariffs and is intended to partially offset the rising costs of real estate, new equipment, technology investments, and competitive employee wage and benefit packages. Although the GRI will impact each customer differently based on specific shipment lanes and distance traveled, it is consistent with our long-term yield management philosophy and the overall impact of the increase is anticipated to be approximately 4.9 percent. The GRI also provides for a nominal increase in minimum charges with respect to intrastate, interstate and cross border lanes.”

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces General Rate Increase Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 4.9 percent applicable to rates established under the existing ODFL 559, 670, and 550 tariffs effective March 1, 2021. Todd A. Polen, Old Dominion’s Vice …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Old Dominion Freight Line Grows Service Center Network with Nine New or Expanded Facilities
04.02.21
Old Dominion Freight Line Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Per Diluted Share Of $1.61