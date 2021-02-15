Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the full market release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN, a web and mobile app solution that helps businesses, schools, and other organizations screen, trace, and manage users as they face COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses, such as seasonal flu. SafetyNet-OPEN not only helps organizations bring their people back to the workplace responsibly, but stay open safely. Tailored for each organization’s safety protocols and needs, SafetyNet-OPEN is capable of covering all stages of back-to-work management, including risk screening, exposure contact tracing, and recovery management.

Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a global leader in noninvasive patient monitoring technologies and advanced connectivity and automation solutions, Masimo is uniquely positioned to provide organizations with the tools to assist them in staying open safely. Trusted by leading hospitals to monitor more than 200 million patients each year,1 Masimo, in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, developed the Masimo SafetyNet remote patient management solution, now in use at hospitals around the world, to help keep patients and frontline workers safe. SafetyNet-OPEN builds on SafetyNet by scaling this patient management to the level of entire organizations, no matter the size. When escalation of care is needed, SafetyNet-OPEN can even integrate clinical monitoring using Masimo SafetyNet, in partnership with the organization’s health care provider or local hospital.

Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN helps organizations identify those who are most at risk of COVID-19 or other infectious viruses, trace possible exposure to limit the spread of the virus, and monitor users’ vital signs, including temperature, to help detect the onset of fever, and arterial oxygen saturation, for signs of dangerous deterioration. Based on answers to daily questions and physiological data from connected monitoring devices, users receive a personalized daily risk score, automating directives to stay home, get tested, or seek treatment, configured according to each organization’s safety protocols, back-to-work procedures, and changing local health authority guidelines.