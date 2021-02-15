 

Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the full market release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN, a web and mobile app solution that helps businesses, schools, and other organizations screen, trace, and manage users as they face COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses, such as seasonal flu. SafetyNet-OPEN not only helps organizations bring their people back to the workplace responsibly, but stay open safely. Tailored for each organization’s safety protocols and needs, SafetyNet-OPEN is capable of covering all stages of back-to-work management, including risk screening, exposure contact tracing, and recovery management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005059/en/

Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a global leader in noninvasive patient monitoring technologies and advanced connectivity and automation solutions, Masimo is uniquely positioned to provide organizations with the tools to assist them in staying open safely. Trusted by leading hospitals to monitor more than 200 million patients each year,1 Masimo, in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, developed the Masimo SafetyNet remote patient management solution, now in use at hospitals around the world, to help keep patients and frontline workers safe. SafetyNet-OPEN builds on SafetyNet by scaling this patient management to the level of entire organizations, no matter the size. When escalation of care is needed, SafetyNet-OPEN can even integrate clinical monitoring using Masimo SafetyNet, in partnership with the organization’s health care provider or local hospital.

Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN helps organizations identify those who are most at risk of COVID-19 or other infectious viruses, trace possible exposure to limit the spread of the virus, and monitor users’ vital signs, including temperature, to help detect the onset of fever, and arterial oxygen saturation, for signs of dangerous deterioration. Based on answers to daily questions and physiological data from connected monitoring devices, users receive a personalized daily risk score, automating directives to stay home, get tested, or seek treatment, configured according to each organization’s safety protocols, back-to-work procedures, and changing local health authority guidelines.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the full market release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN, a web and mobile app solution that helps businesses, schools, and other organizations screen, trace, and manage users as they face COVID-19 and other infectious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Masimo to Present in BTIG MedTech and Digital Health Conference
02.02.21
Masimo Expands Suite of Advanced Measurements Through Acquisition of UK-Based LiDCO Group Plc
19.01.21
Masimo Announces the iSirona Connectivity Hub