SG Blocks Announces Opening of Chicago Airport Testing - COVID-19 Testing Center

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced the opening of “Chicago Airport Testing,” a COVID-19 testing center in Des Plaines, IL. The testing center is overseen by SG Blocks’ joint venture partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions, titled Clarity Mobile Ventures, as well as with National Pain Centers, a nationally recognized medical practice.

Rendering of SG Blocks' Chicago Airport Testing center. (Photo: Business Wire)

In connection with the opening of the testing center, the Company will host a press event today at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Illinois State Senator Linda Murphy will be in attendance. Senator Murphy commented, “I am thrilled to see a COVID-19 testing site open in Des Plaines and grateful that I could help organize the effort. Frequent testing is an important part of our fight against the virus, and if you feel under the weather or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, I urge you to get tested. What's more, I hope the operational strategies we develop at this site will prove useful as our community ramps up its vaccination effort in the coming months.”

The testing center, which is located at 1155 E Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018, is offering Fast PCR, Rapid Antigen, and Rapid Antibody testing to Chicago area travelers, airport employees, and the general public. Drive-through tests are available initially from Monday through Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with anticipated expansion of hours as demand increases.

“We launched this testing center because we recognized the urgent need for fast, affordable, and reliable testing in the Chicago area,” said Dr. Jay Joshi, CEO and Medical Director of National Pain Centers. “We have seen airports and travel hubs become some of the main vectors of COVID transmission across the world, and the availability and quality of existing testing infrastructure has simply not kept up. That is why we are proud to do our part by helping to improve safety for essential travel at the Chicago airport and beyond.”