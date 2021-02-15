WNS Partners with By Miles for the World’s First Connected Car Insurance

WNS Assistance, a part of the WNS insurance offering and one of the UK’s leading providers of end-to-end claims management solutions, today announced a new partnership with By Miles , an insurtech startup and motor Managing General Agent (MGA), to manage claims for a first-of-its-kind connected car insurance policy using the real-time data of the vehicle.

WNS Assistance will deliver 24x7 claims management solutions for the company’s pay-by-mile policies, an innovative car insurance offering for drivers of connected cars who cover under 7,000 miles a year. This offering combines cutting-edge technology with a mobile app and uses actual mileage data directly from the vehicle’s mileometer to calculate monthly premiums.

“The insurance industry is going through a metamorphosis across the globe. WNS is proud to be part of this dramatic evolution, and is constantly innovating to deliver solutions that help our clients disrupt the competitive landscape and offer exceptional experiences to customers. This partnership with By Miles for the world’s first connected car insurance is an excellent example of our capability,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The WNS Assistance claims solution also places a priority on driver safety and vehicle security. It links customers with a 24/7 First Notice of Loss (FNOL) team and dedicated claims managers to proactively make contact and to alert emergency services when required. WNS initiates several immediate solutions depending upon the scenario, including the arrangement of rapid response services to severe accidents.

This unique solution helps accelerate claims lodgements, decrease indemnification costs , and reduce fraudulent and exaggerated claims, providing customers with effortless and user-friendly service.

About By Miles

By Miles is a UK company that provides pay-as-you-drive car insurance aimed at those who drive fewer than 7,000 miles a year. The company launched its first pay-by-mile policies in July 2018, using a plug-in device called a Miles Tracker to count mileage, and has now sold over 30,000 policies. The company recently launched its new policy for Tesla cars that goes one step further, collecting mileage data directly from the car over the internet, without the need for any additional device or software.