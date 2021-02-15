 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
8-Feb-21 69,466 464.37 32,257,759.70
9-Feb-21 68,978 467.65 32,257,803.12
10-Feb-21 68,743 469.25 32,257,728.37
11-Feb-21 68,235 472.76 32,258,928.72
12-Feb-21 65,809 490.18 32,258,064.77

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

