Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR
- Surgical masks market is anticipated to account for US$ 6 Bn by 2030. With towering cases of coronavirus infection worldwide, major players are focused on strengthening their production capabilities to fulfill burgeoning market demand
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical masks are gaining traction across the globe and are used by various end-users including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and academic and research centers. There are different types of surgical masks such as N95 masks, anti-fog surgical masks, basic surgical masks, fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks, and other surgical masks including high barrier masks. These products are manufactured using various types of materials including polypropylene and cellulose.
Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global surgical masks market will expand at 12% CAGR during the forecast period 2021–2030. Towering cases of COVID-19 infection is fueling tremendous sales opportunities in the market.
Surgical Masks Market: Major Takeaways
- Owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare professionals across the globe are growing the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) including surgical masks. On the grounds of this scenario, the global surgical masks market is expected to gain promising expansion avenues in the years ahead.
- Major players in the global surgical masks market are growing focus on increasing their sales. They are offering disposable as well as reusable masks as per the need for major population from all across the globe. Apart from this, several enterprises are boosting their production capabilities to fulfill the present market demand. Moving forward, several enterprises in the global surgical masks market are focused on advancing their products. As a result, they are using innovative materials while manufacturing their products.
