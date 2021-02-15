 

Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

- Surgical masks market is anticipated to account for US$ 6 Bn by 2030. With towering cases of coronavirus infection worldwide, major players are focused on strengthening their production capabilities to fulfill burgeoning market demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical masks are gaining traction across the globe and are used by various end-users including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and academic and research centers. There are different types of surgical masks such as N95 masks, anti-fog surgical masks, basic surgical masks, fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks, and other surgical masks including high barrier masks. These products are manufactured using various types of materials including polypropylene and cellulose.

TMR Logo

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global surgical masks market will expand at 12% CAGR during the forecast period 2021–2030. Towering cases of COVID-19 infection is fueling tremendous sales opportunities in the market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Masks Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Surgical Masks Market: Major Takeaways

  • Owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare professionals across the globe are growing the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) including surgical masks. On the grounds of this scenario, the global surgical masks market is expected to gain promising expansion avenues in the years ahead.
  • Major players in the global surgical masks market are growing focus on increasing their sales. They are offering disposable as well as reusable masks as per the need for major population from all across the globe. Apart from this, several enterprises are boosting their production capabilities to fulfill the present market demand. Moving forward, several enterprises in the global surgical masks market are focused on advancing their products. As a result, they are using innovative materials while manufacturing their products.

Explore 249 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Surgical Masks Market (Product: Basic Surgical Masks, Anti-fog Surgical Masks, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Masks, N95 Masks, and Others; Material: Cellulose, Polypropylene, and Others; Type: Disposable and Reusable; Surgical Masks: Tie-on, Ear-loop, and Others; Protection Type: High Barrier, Moderate Barrier, and Low Barrier; and End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, Academic & Research Centers, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021–2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/67823

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR - Surgical masks market is anticipated to account for US$ 6 Bn by 2030. With towering cases of coronavirus infection worldwide, major players are focused on strengthening their production capabilities to fulfill burgeoning market demand ALBANY, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth $147.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Augmented Reality Market Size Worth $340.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 43.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Founders Future raises an additional €50 million to accelerate its Tech for Good investments
Adapting to a new reality, says AD Investment Management's 2021 outlook
Global Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence
Trispecific Antibodies To Drive Designer Antibody Market Says Kuick Research
Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power ...
Targovax receives Fast-Track designation for ONCOS-102
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods