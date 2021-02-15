Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR

- Surgical masks market is anticipated to account for US$ 6 Bn by 2030. With towering cases of coronavirus infection worldwide, major players are focused on strengthening their production capabilities to fulfill burgeoning market demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical masks are gaining traction across the globe and are used by various end-users including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and academic and research centers. There are different types of surgical masks such as N95 masks, anti-fog surgical masks, basic surgical masks, fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks, and other surgical masks including high barrier masks. These products are manufactured using various types of materials including polypropylene and cellulose.