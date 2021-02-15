 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2021 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Al-Hames

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI
529900BRWKYJGX50N274 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.65 EUR 18562.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.6500 EUR 18562.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
