 

Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment Opportunity for Cancer Patients

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today that the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board member, internationally recognized cancer expert and Prof. of Human Anatomy and Embryology, Juan Marchal M.D., Ph.D., at the University of Granada, Spain, believes that recent favorable results studying the effects of proenzymes on cancer represents renewed hope for sufferers and predicts an excellent clinical impact as a novel treatment approach. Recent results from the Company’s Proenzymes Optimization Project 1 (“POP1”) Joint Research and Drug Discovery Program showing treatment with pancreatic proenzymes has been shown to decrease the expression of genes related to oncogenesis and metastasis, thus implying it is selectively directed towards inhibiting the spread of cancer. This is particularly significant, since the incidence of metastasis greatly reduces the life expectancy of cancer patients. Furthermore, results indicate that pancreatic proenzymes prepare the body to face the fight against cancer, by reducing the creation of pre-metastatic tumor niches.

In the field of experimental oncology, Prof. Marchal is leading the implementation of different therapeutic strategies directed against cancer stem cells, based on novel synthetic and naturally derived drugs, or a tumor specific suicide gene therapy strategy. He has multiple research partnerships within industry, including through the MEDINA Foundation, sponsored by Merck Sharpe and Dohme (MSD) in partnership with the regional government of Andalusia, Spain, and GENYO, the new Pfizer-University of Granada-Junta de Andalucía Center for Genomics and Oncological Research (GENYO) in Spain.

“Among the projects for the formulation and detection of anti-cancer factors we are carrying out in our laboratory, the study of the effects of pancreatic proenzymes is one of the most exciting. This research is the result of over a decade long collaboration between my research group and Propanc, led by my colleague, Prof. Macarena Perán (Ph.D.), which I am also very involved with,” said Prof. Marchal. “I am delighted to continue collaborating closely with Propanc. We are looking at the possibility of implementing Phase II clinical studies on patients with pancreatic and ovarian cancers in Spain, after a Phase I, First-In-Human (FIH) study is completed in Australia. We recently discussed the project with reputable oncologists and they confirmed their interest in participating. Searching for new cancer treatments to achieve a definitive cure for cancer patients is my motivation.”

