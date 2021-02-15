 

Inseego Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the stock market close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Inseego will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. A Q&A session with analysts will be held directly after the prepared remarks.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://investor.inseego.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

Alternatively, participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151474/e0eaefe9f0, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. To access the call without pre-registration, dial 1-844-763-8274 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-717-9224.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through March 15, 2021. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10151474 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

2021. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



