 

DGAP-News bitsensing: South Korean Startup bitsensing Partners with Infineon Technologies to Introduce Innovative In-Cabin Sensing Solution

bitsensing: South Korean Startup bitsensing Partners with Infineon Technologies to Introduce Innovative In-Cabin Sensing Solution

15.02.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanna Park
hanna@bitsensing.com

South Korean Startup bitsensing Partners with Infineon Technologies to Introduce Innovative In-Cabin Sensing Solution
The MOD620 Combines bitsensing's Groundbreaking Radar Technology with Infineon's Industry Leading Chipsets

SEOUL, KOREA - Media OutReach - 15 February 2021 - Today, bitsensing, a South Korean imaging radar technology startup, announces a partnership with world leader in semiconductor solutions Infineon Technologies to revolutionize the in-cabin experience with the launch of the 60GHz MOD620 radar. The MOD620 was designed by bitsensing and enabled by Infineon to provide a powerful safety monitoring solution that drivers can trust.

[Image: http://release-manager.media-outreach.com/i/124517]

[Image: http://release-manager.media-outreach.com/i/124510]

According to the Heatstroke Deaths of Children in Vehicles, Jan Null, San Jose State University, since the 1990s, 54% of children dying in hot cars was because they were forgotten by their caregivers. The MOD620 prevents this type of casualty by efficiently detecting the presence and vital signs of in-cabin occupants and sending the driver alerts if a child is left unattended inside a car. Designed by bitsensing engineers and enabled by Infineon, the MOD620 comprehensive monitoring solution matches the specific in-cabin requirements for any vehicle offering continuous and limitless detection, regardless of clothes or blankets.

"Our partnership with Infineon demonstrates the significant progress we are making towards building safer smart cities and elevating connected living by designing radar solutions for all. This is an important moment in our company's history as we have dedicated the last three years to strategically engineering advanced radar technology that can utilize existing top tier chipsets to address this need in the market," said Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing. "bitsensing is the first and only Korean startup that can deliver all aspects of auto grade radar solutions, in-house. Our world-class engineers designed the MOD620 with the Infineon Chipset to offer a new level of confidence in safety for an industry that demands excellence, reliability, and unmatched intelligence."

