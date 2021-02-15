 

Workiva Upgrades All Customers to its Next Generation Cloud Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 15:03  |  49   |   |   

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced that it has upgraded its entire global customer base to its next generation Workiva Cloud Platform. The new platform is more open, intelligent and intuitive than its predecessor, enabling organizations around the world to improve how they connect data and teams and streamline processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005037/en/

“Our new platform is more open and scalable,” said Workiva Chief Operating Officer Julie Iskow. “We can now more quickly build and deliver new fit-for-purpose solutions that solve specific business problems and play a broader role in our customers’ digital transformation initiatives.”

Workiva’s new SaaS platform is built with a microservices architecture that enables rapid development and deployment of new solutions, rich APIs and platform features and functionality.

Using Workiva’s open APIs, customers integrate data from outside systems of record directly into the platform, where they automate data and workflow updates, track every change and seamlessly collaborate with colleagues around the world to create trusted reports and regulatory filings. Recent customer solutions built on the new platform include Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Reporting and Global Statutory Reporting.

Additionally, Workiva’s partners, which include over 200 global consulting firms, technology firms and regional consulting firms, are creating new solutions and services on top of the Workiva platform to solve their customers’ unique business challenges. “Our partners are instrumental in deploying our platform as a critical component in digital transformations across global enterprises,” added Iskow.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo 
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog 
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva 
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/ 
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva 
Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workivalife



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workiva Upgrades All Customers to its Next Generation Cloud Platform Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced that it has upgraded its entire global customer base to its next generation Workiva Cloud Platform. The new platform is more open, intelligent and intuitive than its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Donated $2.7 Million to Charitable Partners in 2020
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Release and Conference Call