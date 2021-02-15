Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pelkonen, Anssi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210215090510_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 31 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 80 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 446 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 620 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 207 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 31.5 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.