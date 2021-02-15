 

Harvia Plc Managers' transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 4.00 P.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pelkonen, Anssi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210215090510_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 31 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 80 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 446 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 620 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 207 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 31.5 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harvia Plc Managers' transactions HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 4.00 P.M. EET   Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Pelkonen, AnssiPosition: Other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions
11.02.21
Harvia invests in growth in the Unites States by acquiring new additional production facility
11.02.21
Harvia’s Financial statements bulletin 2020: Significant growth of revenue and profitability continued, driven by exceptional demand
03.02.21
Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2020 at around 9: 00 a.m. EET
29.01.21
Harvia Plc, proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2021