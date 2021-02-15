 

Varonis Recognizes 2020 Channel Partner Award Winners

Varonis recognizes channel partners for their commitment to helping organizations protect data from insider threats and advanced cyberattacks

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced the winners of its Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis' channel partners that have worked tirelessly to bring industry-leading data protection solutions to customers in 2020. Varonis' channel leadership selected the winners based on the achievements of the partners.

Varonis' channel partners play a key role in the company's success. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Varonis saw North America and EMEA year-over-year growth of 35% and 33%, respectively.

"Without a doubt, 2020 took us all by surprise – and our partners didn't miss a beat," said Jim O'Boyle, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Varonis. "They pivoted fast, helping customers solve security challenges created by a newly distributed workforce, fast-tracked cloud migrations, and skyrocketing Microsoft Teams use. Varonis' partners assisted customers dealing with security challenges like the resurgence of Emotet, targeted ransomware, and the SUNBURST supply-chain attack. The 2020 Partners in Excellence awards celebrate our partners' drive, contributions, and success during a year like no other."

Winners of the 2020 Varonis Channel Partner Awards include:

Winners for the US

  • Partner of the Year – Optiv
  • Most Innovative Partner – My Virtual Bench
  • US Federal Regional Partner of the Year – FCN Inc.
  • East Regional Partner of the Year – GuidePoint Security
  • West Regional Partner of the Year – Trace3

Winners for France

  • Partner of the Year Award 2020: Orange Cyberdefense
  • System Integrator of the Year – I-TRACING
  • Growth Partner of the Year – Metsys
  • Partner Excellence Award - APIXIT
  • Partner Excellence Award - SCC
  • Partner Excellence Award - Synetis

Winners for the UK

  • Partner of the Year – Orange Cyberdefense UK
  • VP Partner Award 2020 - Bytes Software Services
  • Partner Salesperson of the Year – Nathalie West, Orange Cyberdefense UK
  • Partner Pre-Sales Consultant of the Year – Nicholas King, Orange Cyberdefense UK

The Varonis Data Security Platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide secure their critical information using automation to enforce zero trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect advanced cyber threats from nation-states to insiders.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com



