Immunovia's PanFAM-1 Prospective Study Gathers Over 3000 Familial Hereditary Pancreatic Cancer Risk Samples And Will Be Analysed In The Second Half Of 2021
LUND, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Cancer Society, as many as 10% of pancreatic cancers are caused by familial and hereditary risk factors. PanFAM-1 is the largest prospective study to date, focusing on early diagnosis in high-risk individuals with Familial/Hereditary Pancreatic Cancer (FPC). Designed to support the road to reimbursement for Immunovia's blood test, IMMray PanCan-d, the study has ended enrollment of new subjects October 30, 2020 from the 23 familial/hereditary pancreatic cancer high-risk surveillance programs in USA and Europe. The study reports the collection of over 3000 blood samples from 1265 subjects. The last blood samples will be collected in April 2021. All blood samples will be analysed in the second half of 2021.
IMMray PanCan-d is a complementary method to the two most commonly used testing methods today - Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), thus opening the way for novel and more accurate surveillance programs. The main goals of PanFAM-1 are:
- to diagnose pancreatic cancer early
- to provide clinical performance data with IMMray PanCan-d from a prospective cohort of high-risk asymptomatic individuals compared with currently used surveillance methods i.e. imaging technologies.
"We are excited to announce that we currently collected more than 3000 blood samples of high-risk familial hereditary individuals in the PanFAM-1 prospective study. We are aiming to make a significant impact on patients' lives and to improve their chances of survival and therefore we need to detect cancer early when it is most treatable. We are looking forward to the results of the IMMray PanCan-d analysis of the PanFAM-1 cohort in the second half of this year", says Patrik Dahlen, Immunovia CEO.
PanFAM-1 was designed in close collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders in pancreatic cancer driving familial risk programs in US and Europe. PanFAM-1 is a multicenter prospective study for early detection of pancreatic cancer in individuals presenting hereditary/familial risk factors. Important milestones of the study include the last subject enrolled on October 30, 2020, last blood samples collected on end of April 2021, and analysis with the validated IMMray PanCan-d in the second half of 2021.
0 Kommentare