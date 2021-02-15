 

Mt Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 8 February to 12 February 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 27,620 165.71 4,576,887
1 February 2021
2 February 2021
3 February 2021
4 February 2021
5 February 2021 		600
500
500
500
600 		177.88
178.80
177.29
176.78
177.13 		106,728
89,400
88,645
88,390
106,278
Accumulated under the programme 30,320 5,056,328

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 8 February to 12 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 30,320 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.389% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Disclaimer

