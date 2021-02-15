The China International Import Expo sends best Wishes for the Year of the Ox (FOTO)
Shanghai (ots) - CIIE, the world's largest import expo, is sending best wishes
as Chinese across the globe are celebrating the Year of the Ox.
One of the new year greetings Chinese use during Spring Festival is "May you
prosper in new year". For foreign firms interested in tapping into the booming
Chinese market, the CIIE might be just the way to make your dreams of prosperity
come true. Here's why:
1. Its scale and breadth of industries. CIIE is the world's largest import expo
and one of the top 10 business shows in the world. CIIE grows in scale and
influence each year, covering 360,000 square meters, or about the size of 70
football fields, in 2020. CIIE caters to a complete range of industries,
including food and agricultural products, automobiles, information technology,
consumer goods, medical devices, healthcare products and the service sector.
2. High-quality participants and exhibits.10,000 exhibitors attended the first
three editions, including Global Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. In
the past three editions, more than 1,300 products and services have made their
global or Chinese debuts.
3. It offers opportunities to meet purchasers, land new projects and enter the
Chinese market. Some 1.3 million Chinese buyers attended the first three
editions. Billions of dollars in deals have been made at CIIE, and the numbers
continue to rise. Over the past three expos, deals were signed worth more than
$200 billion. A total of 319 projects from the first two expos, backed by
foreign investment worth $15 billion, have been initiated and successfully
launched in China.
4. CIIE provides an ideal gateway for understanding and tapping into the wealth
of the Chinese market, with its 1.4 billion consumers. CIIE is also an excellent
opportunity for companies to meet partners for business synergies across the
value chain, both upstream and downstream. At CIIE, participants can also
promote their brands, with global media outlets attending each year to report on
the latest trends, products and innovations. In the first three editions, more
than 10,000 journalists covered the expo.
The fourth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021. Why not join
us, and usher in a prosperous year?
Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.
Visit
https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en
to register.
Contact: Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988
Contact: Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988
