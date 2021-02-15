 

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market worth $66 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 15:30  |  57   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology (Electron IORT, Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning system, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain, Lung Cancer) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Intraoperative radiation therapy products market is projected to reach USD 66 million by 2025 from USD 48 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market"

77 – Tables 
33 – Figures
159 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245000083

The technological advancements such as the introduction of mobile IORT system,  rising incidence of cancer, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy products market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

The Electron IORT segment to account for the largest share of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, by technology, in 2019

Based on technology, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. IOERT is a suitable option for patients with locally advanced or recurrent cancer such as partial breast and rectal cancer. Thus, rising target patient population, promising clinical trials, and growing R&D investments will further drive the segment growth.

The breast cancer segment, by application, is to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial and cervical cancer, lung cancer, and other cancers. IORT offers a reduced amount of irradiation, shorter treatment time, and lesser clinical effects on the skin, lung, and heart. Furthermore, in the case of early-stage breast cancer, IORT offers partial breast irradiation and can be used as a breast-conserving alternative to traditional lumpectomy and mastectomy. Intraoperative radiotherapy offers advantages such as high precision, better cosmetic outcomes, greater patient comfort, and cost-effectiveness. These factors driving adoption of IORT for breast cancer appication.

