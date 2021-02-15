 

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores to Become US Foods CHEF’STORE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced that effective March 1, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will be rebranded as US Foods CHEF’STORE. US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash and carry market. This change will combine the power of the US Foods brand with the assortment, pricing and customer service of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and pave the way for an enhanced customer experience.

“Our new CHEF’STORE branding represents the next step in our continued partnership with US Foods,” said Derek Jones, president, US Foods CHEF’STORE. “Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and US Foods share a commitment to providing best-in-class service to our broad customer base which includes restaurant operators and foodservice professionals. We are excited about the additional benefits this will offer our loyal customers.”

As part of the rebranding, all 72 Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will update store signage, marketing and promotional materials, associate uniforms and other elements in and around the stores. Shoppers can still expect the same friendly service and high-quality products at an exceptional value along with the refreshed look. Over time, stores will also begin to introduce US Foods Exclusive Brands to expand product assortment.

US Foods is also opening two new CHEF’STORE locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Clarkston, Washington, on March 1. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and food industry professionals, the stores will feature thousands of food products, including fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as restaurant-grade equipment and other supplies. The stores will be open to the public, and no membership is required.

With the addition of the two new stores, US Foods will have a total of 80 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, providing quality wholesale and restaurant products at competitive prices.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores to Become US Foods CHEF’STORE US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced that effective March 1, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will be rebranded as US Foods CHEF’STORE. US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
US Foods Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $900 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
25.01.21
US Foods Announces Private Offering of $600 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
19.01.21
US Foods to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 16, 2021