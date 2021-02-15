Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2021

Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus “Novaturas” Group has temporarily suspended its operations in all three markets in January. The Company operated only return flights to return travelers from Tenerife. In February, the Company re-opened flight programs to Tenerife and Egypt.

“In February, we have not only opened winter holiday season, but will also complete one of the biggest challenges of 2020 – refunding all our travelers for trips that have been cancelled due to the pandemic. In January, we have reached an agreement with “Invega” on an additional EUR 1 million 18 thousand loan and further increased it by EUR 387 thousand. The total amount of loans for refunding travelers received from “Invega” is EUR 2 mln. 404 thousand. To the date we have already returned EUR 8.4 mln. group-wide and until the end of February all our travelers will be refunded”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.