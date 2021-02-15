 

Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2021

Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus “Novaturas” Group has temporarily suspended its operations in all three markets in January. The Company operated only return flights to return travelers from Tenerife. In February, the Company re-opened flight programs to Tenerife and Egypt.  

“In February, we have not only opened winter holiday season, but will also complete one of the biggest challenges of 2020 – refunding all our travelers for trips that have been cancelled due to the pandemic. In January, we have reached an agreement with “Invega” on an additional EUR 1 million 18 thousand loan and further increased it by EUR 387 thousand. The total amount of loans for refunding travelers received from “Invega” is EUR 2 mln. 404 thousand. To the date we have already returned EUR 8.4 mln. group-wide and until the end of February all our travelers will be refunded”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.

In the beginning of February, the Company has resumed flights to Tenerife. From the middle of February flights are also scheduled to Egypt, holiday destinations list is also supplemented with holiday offers in the United Arab Emirates and Maldives. If the epidemiological situation and conditions are favorable, in the middle of spring the Company is planning to offer travelers holiday packages to Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and other popular holiday destinations.

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

