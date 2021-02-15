 

Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Edenhouse, a UK-based independent SAP partner. The acquisition will further enhance Accenture’s capabilities to support clients in their digital transformation journey. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Accenture has acquired UK-based SAP partner, Edenhouse (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2008 and an SAP platinum partner, Edenhouse specializes in the sale, implementation, support, and hosting of SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses. Edenhouse’s SAP specialists have a broad breadth of technical knowledge, coupled with deep industry and line of business experience — spanning on-premise and cloud-based solutions — to help clients unleash the full power of SAP solutions and get increased value from their investments. Edenhouse has won a number of awards since its inception, the most recent being the SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer.

“Now that Edenhouse is part of Accenture, we’re in an even stronger position in the UK to help our clients harness change and accelerate their transformational journeys,” said John Erik Ellingsen, Intelligent Platform Services Lead for the UK and Ireland at Accenture. “The global pandemic has increased demand for SAP’s cloud-based solutions and the additional skills we now have access to will enable us to rapidly meet the needs of our clients, helping them to progress more quickly on their path to value and become more sustainable businesses for the future.”

The acquisition will scale Accenture’s capabilities in the UK to address accelerated demand for SAP’s cloud-based solutions. Edenhouse’s team of 220 professionals will join Accenture’s SAP Business Group in the UK to support the local business while benefiting from access to global resources and skills.

Paul Solomon, CEO at Edenhouse said, “Together, Accenture and Edenhouse are a great fit. Being part of Accenture will provide amazing opportunities for our staff and our clients. We have similar shared values, including putting business outcomes at the heart of everything we do to deliver 360° value for clients and leveraging our deep relationships with SAP. We’re excited to be able to bring the combination of our people, technology and industry excellence to take digital transformation to the next level for our clients.”

Wertpapier


