 

Crawford & Company Launches Crawford Inspection Services

The new digital solution streamlines the roof inspection process for desk adjusters

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce the launch of Crawford Inspection Services, a new digital solution that allows more claims to be handled from the desk. This latest innovation connects adjusters directly with roof inspectors who perform Ladder Assist and Roof Inspection services.

“Our curated network of experts, combined with 3-D modeling technology is the ideal choice for fast and accurate inspections. Adjusters can trust that the solution backed by WeGoLook’s industry- leading on-demand platform, will give them access to the best roof inspectors for their assignments, ensuring better outcomes for their customers,” commented Meredith Brogan, president, WeGoLook.

The Crawford Inspection Services platform auto-matches adjusters and assignments, streamlining the end to end process of inspection from dispatch to billing. Adjusters will also benefit from fast deployment and same day comprehensive reporting.

“Our relentless pursuit of service excellence uniquely positions Crawford to meet the changing needs of the market,” commented Rohit Verma, CEO, Crawford & Company. “Our reimagined, simplified technology-enabled solutions will help our customers achieve more while supporting our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities around the world.”

The platform is open to the market with opportunities available in the following states: Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina. Additional states and services will be added in 2021.

To learn more about Crawford Inspection Services, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

