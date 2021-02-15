 

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at 35th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that nine employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions were recognized for achievements in the science, technology, engineering and math fields during the 35th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Global Competitiveness Conference. The conference was held virtually this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Six employees received the Modern Day Technology Leader award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:

  • Tiara Gray, industrial engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Deshawn Jones, network communication manager, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Camisha Peterson, electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • Antaux Rollins, engineering technician, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Alex Thomas, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Warrick “W.T.” Williams, design engineering manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three other employees received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award, which recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development. They are:

  • William Carbonell, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions
  • Kendrick Carter, engineer, Technical Solutions
  • Quincy Mack, engineering manager, Technical Solutions

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/beya2021.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.Bourne@hii-co.com
757-380-3581




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at 35th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Conference NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that nine employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions were recognized for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
02.02.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces DeWolfe H. Miller III as Corporate Vice President of Customer Affairs
02.02.21
Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend
01.02.21
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $175 Million U.S. Navy Support Contract
26.01.21
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces James Loeblein as Corporate Vice President of Customer Affairs
20.01.21
PHOTO RELEASE — Stephanie L. O’Sullivan Joins Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Board of Directors
20.01.21
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards More Than $99,000 in STEM Grants to Gulf Coast Schools