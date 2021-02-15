JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing use of mass spectrometry in proteomics, metabolomics, and in pharmaceutical sectors and growing trends of miniaturization is expected to propel the growth of this market. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Mass Spectrometry Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mass Spectrometry Market" By Platform (Single Mass Spectrometry, Hybrid Mass Spectrometry, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, and Others), by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Mass Spectrometry Market was valued at USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.30 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Mass Spectrometry Market Overview

Increasing demand for automation in diagnostic techniques is expected to drive growth of the clinical mass spectrometry market. Mass spectrometry helps with a variety of diagnostic analysis, and research in functional genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics. These factors are driving the need for development of a cost-effective platform for sample analysis. As a result, manufacturers are focused on product development and innovations to address the demand for automated diagnostic tools. For instance, in 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer at a EuroMedLab event held in Athens, Greece, to use the clinical analyzers with the selectivity and sensitivity of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry.

The major players in the market are Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Perkinelmer, Dani Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Leco Corporation, Waters Corporation, Sciex, and Hiden Analytical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Mass Spectrometry Market On the basis of Platform, Application, and Geography.

Mass Spectrometry Market by Platform

Single Mass Spectrometry



Hybrid Mass Spectrometry



Others

Mass Spectrometry Market by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology



Food and Beverage Testing



Environmental Testing



Others

Mass Spectrometry Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

